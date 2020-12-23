He may not be here to celebrate the holidays with his family, but Vanessa Bryant is making sure Kobe Bryant is at the center of her gift-giving. It was back in January when Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and their seven friends lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident. Vanessa has received worldwide support from fans, but her friends and loved ones have been close by her side as she grieves the loss of her husband and daughter.



For the holidays, Vanessa turned into Santa and reportedly has been gifting her close friends with limited-edition kicks. In 2010, Nike released the Kobe 6 "Grinch" sneaker and the late basketball player donned the footwear on the court in a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat. Vanessa has reportedly given radio personality Patty Rodriguez as well as Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner pairs of the coveted shoe.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the neon "Grinch" sneakers will be available to the masses on Christmas Eve. Some resellers are asking for prices upwards of $1,700. Kim shared a snap of the shoes with fire emojis while Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG thank you @Vanessabryant I'm screaming. Love my Kobe's!!!"

It's reported that the "Grinch" kicks will retail between $130 to $170.

