Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past couple of years. Following the death of Kobe and her daughter Gianna, Bryant was subjected to the fact that employees who worked for L.A. County had obtained photos of the crash site where the nine victims had passed away. It was then revealed that these images had been shown to random people, which caused even more distress.

As a result of all of this, Bryant is now suing L.A. County for their alleged actions. She claims that she has suffered emotional damage and distress due to the nature of the images and that this whole thing has caused a lot of anxiety for her and her family.

Throughout this process, L.A. County has been trying to get Bryant to undergo a psychological exam to see if she really has experienced emotional trauma due to the existence of the photos. In fact, according to TMZ, it has now been ruled that Bryant must turn over all of her medical records to the court, where it will then be determined whether or not she has been telling the truth. Bryant had tried to stop this ruling, however, the judge has deemed it relevant to the case.

Now, Bryant will have to submit her records before November 29th, otherwise, she could face ramifications in the lawsuit. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details and updates.

