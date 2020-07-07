Vanessa Bryant came across a very special gift that her late husband Kobe Bryant had given her while she was digging through her closet recently. On Monday (July 6th), Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo of the iconic dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw in the series finale of Sex and the City, explaining that Kobe had gifted her that same dress years ago.

"I love you my baby @kobebryant," Vanessa wrote on the side-by-side photos of her dress and Carrie on the show. "I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago. Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he [loves] me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo."

In the caption, Vanessa gave a little more context on why this garment is so special. "When Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris," she wrote, describing the events of the scene in which Carrie dons the gown. "Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

According to Rachel McAdams, Kobe had a habit of buying Vanessa iconic dresses worn by famous characters. Back in June, the actress told Access Hollywood that Kobe had once told her that he'd purchased her character's dress from The Notebook for his wife.

