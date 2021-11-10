Vanessa Bryant's business handlings since Kobe Bryant's tragic January 2020 passing have paid great tribute to him. She has had to manage deals with Nike, BodyArmour and their own family Mambacita line in his absence.

Now, Vanessa Bryant looks to pursue a wine business under Kobe's name, which aligned himself with his whole career. On Nov. 5, she filed four separate trademarks under Kobe Bryant, LLC for a wine business named Mamba Vino.

Titles such as "MAMBA VINO 2024, "MAMBA VINO 24," MAMBA VINO 8" and "MAMBA VINO" were the four Vanessa filed, as she hopes to commemorate Kobe with his two numbers he played as in his career, as well as a wine releasing in three years perhaps.

Kobe always compared his career to wine, because he aged gracefully and got even better over time. He actually took on the nickname "Vino" halfway through his career, which is Spanish and Italian for "wine."

Since his passing, Vanessa had to overlook the handlings of Kobe's Nike contract expiring, while still "hoping to forge a lifelong partnership" with the sports apparel titan instead. Later on, however, she scolded Nike for releasing a Kobe 6 Protro shoe dedicated to the "Mambacita" without her authorization.

After leaving Nike, she helped found Mambacita, the sports clothing brand dedicated to their late daughter Gigi, who also died with Kobe in their helicopter accident.

Earlier this month on Nov. 2, Vanessa posted a beautiful tribute to Kobe after BodyArmour was purchased by Coca-Cola. BodyArmour was a sports drink company that Kobe invested in in 2013, buying 10% of the company for $6 million. When Coca-Cola purchased BodyArmour, the Bryant's were reported to receive $400 million in earnings.

It seems as though Vanessa is doing a terrific job with Kobe's business handlings, doing justice to Kobe's life work.

Will you be trying Mamba Vino?

[Via]