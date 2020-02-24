Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic passing continues to sadden and shock many around the world. Kobe was one of the greatest basketball players this world has ever seen and was looked up to by many. His daughter was a rising star in basketball and seemed to be well on her way to the WNBA. Kobe, Gianna, and the seven others on the helicopter lost their lives way too soon and it's still hard to get over, a month later. Today, a public memorial was held for Kobe and Gianna, at the Staples Center.

During the event, Vanessa Bryant got on stage and delivered a eulogy centered around Gianna and her relationship with her father, Kobe. The speech lasted close to 10 minutes and was beautiful from start to finish. Bryant received a standing ovation and was even helped off stage by none other than Michael Jordan. Bryant told touching jokes and anecdotes that resonated with the Staples Center crowd.

Bryant exuded an overwhelming amount of strength with her words. Talking about loved ones who have passed away is never easy, especially when they meant so much to so many people. Everyone's hearts are with Vanessa in these difficult times and it was great to see the fans in LA come together for such an important and heartfelt event.