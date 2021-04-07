On Tuesday, Vanessa Bryant posted a picture of 21-month old daughter Capri on Instagram, captioning the photo with: "It’s the KOBE stare for me. Capri Kobe ... Daddy and Gigi’s twin."

Capri is in her Easter pastel pink with face paint design on her cheek.

Vanessa also pointed out previously that Capri even walks like her late father and sister.

Many people have commented on how strong and resilient Vanessa has appeared to be in the wake of her husband and daughter's death last year.

The Bryant family seems to be in high spirits lately.

Vanessa and her daughters celebrated Easter alongside Ciara and her children. Ciara and Russell Wilson hosted the holiday celebration, which was fun-filled with an Easter egg hunt, face painting, and a few egg-and-spoon races.

Vanessa's eldest daughter, Natalia, recently got accepted into her dream school, the University of Southern California. Vanessa gave her daughter a custom pair of Kobe Bryant signature Nikes in cardinal and gold.

Vanessa recently spoke to People magazine about raising her daughters and grief. "My girls help me smile through the pain," Vanessa said. "They give me strength."

Vanessa added that her children are "people that I would aspire to be if I was growing up with them."

"I can't say that I'm strong every day [and] I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next," she shared.