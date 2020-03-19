She remains a pillar of strength for her family, and now Vanessa Bryant is making sure that all three of her daughters are taken care of financially. Vanessa continues to mourn the recent loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. As time presses forward, TMZ reports that Vanessa Bryant has filed legal documents asking a judge to amend her husband's trust. It seems that Capri, their eight-month-old daughter, wasn't included in Kobe's trust prior to his untimely, tragic death.

TMZ states that Kobe enacted the trust back in 2003 and over the years, as their lives have changed, Kobe and Vanessa have amended the document—especially after each of their daughters was born. Kobe passed away before he and his wife could add Capri's name to the trust, so Vanessa hopes that a judge will allow the addition.

The trust agreement reportedly states that Vanessa, her 17-year-old daughter Natalia, and her three-year-old daughter Bianka, "can draw from the principal and income in the trust during Vanessa's lifetime, and then her kids get the remainder upon her death." In the recent documents filed, Vanessa reportedly makes the claim that it was always Kobe Bryant's intention to provide for all members of his family.