There will certainly be more shared about this story in the coming days, but it's being reported that a settlement has been reached in the helicopter case that involved Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna, and seven others. In January 2020, nine people lost their lives after the helicopter tragically crashed in California, and later, a lawsuit was launched by Vanessa Bryant and several others representing the deceased.

According to Los Angeles's ABC7 News, a confidential agreement was reached "with the company that operated the helicopter involved in the crash," Island Express Helicopters. Pilot Ara Zobayan was also named in the wrongful death suit as a defendant.



Handout / Getty Images

On Tuesday (June 22), it's reported that all parties filed court papers showing a "joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines." The reported documents read: "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action." The settlement amount was not included in the papers and a court still reportedly needs to give the final approval before this case is officially completed.

For Father's Day, Vanessa shared a loving family photo with a sweet message to her late husband. "To the best girl dad~ Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko, and VB."

