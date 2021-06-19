The Kardashian-Jenners were in the hot seat during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen. The famous family was questioned about nearly every controversy they've been involved in over the years, from Kim's sex tape with Ray J to her brief marriage to Kris Humphries to her divorce from Kanye West to the rumors that she's romantically involved with famous figures like Van Jones and Maluma.

While some of those topics may be uncomfortable, Kim addressed them all head-on. She noted that she and Maluma have met a handful of times while in Miami, and Kim noted that the singer is "such a nice guy."

As for Van Jones, he and Kim have been working together with political officials in criminal justice reform, but their partnership has caused the public to speculate about the alleged intimate nature of their relationship. "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I am so grateful,'" Kim said while laughing.

"I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma," she added. Last month, Van spoke about Kim's efforts to become a lawyer and praised her abilities. "I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney and she's already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," he said at the time.

Check out a few clips from the reunion below.

