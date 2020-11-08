It's been an eventful week over at CNN as the elections took place. The company became the first to declare Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners of the election, defeating Donald Trump from getting reelected. With such a tight race, Trump has pretty much done everything in his power, and likely beyond, to declare himself the winner. Twitter has been slapping censorship warnings on Trump's unsubstantiated claims for the last week.

Despite Trump's attempts to undervalue the power of democracy, Biden and Kamala Harris still moved forward with their victory speech. Harris' speech, specifically, was a historical one to remember, especially for marginalized communities. Harris is the first woman to become VP and the first Black person and Asian-American to hold that position.

In Van Jones' attempt to "decode" Kamala Harris' speech for CNN, he said that Kamala Harris walked out to Beyoncé. She didn't. She walked out to Mary J. Blige's "Work That."

"She walked out to Beyoncé. Drop mic," Van Jones said. Of course, no one on CNN disputed this because they, too, aren't privy to anything dope in this world. Needless to say, Van Jones got dragged across the Internet with plenty of people rehashing old pictures of the commentator surrounded by members of the Trump family.

"Somebody tell @VanJones68 Kamala walked out to Queen Mary J. Blige and not Queen Beyonce," Charlamagne Tha God wrote. "I’ve never heard anyone make that mistake EVER."

Neither have we, Charlamagne. It's an odd mistake for someone who works so closely with Jay-Z. Peep some of the best responses below.