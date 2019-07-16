We're halfway through 2019 and Meek Mill is still on probation for a drugs and weapons conviction from 2008. But the rapper and his legal team are still fighting hard to have his conviction overturned. Meek showed up in court today to make a case to get his conviction tossed out. Although there wasn't a ruling made today for a retrial, the CEO of REFORM Alliance is feeling optimistic that Meek will finally get the justice he deserves by the end of the summer.



Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Speaking to the press outside of the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Van Jones broke down what he thinks will likely happen down the line in the case. Meek and his legal team have asked for a retrial on the case due to credibility issues with the cop who testified against Meek and the current judge on the case. Judge Genece Brinkley has been accused of having a personal grudge against Meek. She later sentenced Meek to 2 to 4 years in prison for popping a wheelie.

"This hearing was an extraordinary moment where you have attorneys on both sides saying that a new trial should go forward," Van Jones told reporters. "The judges themselves seem convinced that the underlying facts are not at dispute: The cop that put Meek Mill in prison is completely not credible, number one. Number two, both sides of this case put forward multiple credible reasons that there should be a new trial. No judge disputed a single claim from either side," he continued. "If a new trial is ordered, it is hard for us to imagine the District Attorney being able to move forward. We think we are three to six weeks away from a decision in this case that will right an injustice that has been on the books and ruining Meek Mill's life."

Peep the clip below.