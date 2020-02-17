Last week, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were a focal point following their public revelation and support of their transgender preteen Zaya.

"Meet Zaya," Union penned in a tweet that accompanied a clip of the 12-year-old having an insightful conversation with her father. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

In a recent chat with TMZ, political commentator and pundit Van Jones offered a reflection on the significance of Wade's public support of his daughter, citing the move as a good example for parents faced with similar circumstances.

"It's powerful. It's important," Jones said. "When you have somebody of his stature saying 'love is love, my kid is my kid,' it gives other parents the permission structure to do the same thing. That's how you stop the suicides, and stop the self-hatred, and stop the bullying when you do what he did."

Back in June, Dwayne Wade expressed the need to support one's children unconditionally after coming under fire for attending a Pride Month parade with his daughter.