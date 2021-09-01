When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West, a bunch of rumors popped up, including some that Kim may be dating Van Jones, who also recently just went through a separation. For months, people on the internet speculated that they could be dating, especially considering Kim's recent switch to a career in law. Van had been helping Kim get ready for a legal career, praising her several times publicly, but according to him, the rumors that they dated held no truth.

The CNN regular was at the reopening of JAY-Z's 40/40 Club this weekend, where he exclusively told Page Six that he found the rumors "absurd."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd," explained the political commentator. "It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her."

Recently, Kim admitted that Van told her the rumors connecting them to one another actually landed him some serious dates, saying, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I am so grateful.'" She also denied dating the host.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Many other guests were present at the special evening, including Shyne, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Remy Ma, and more.

