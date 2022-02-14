Last night was a huge one for the Los Angeles Rams as they came through and won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a huge game that saw the Rams down by just four points with only 2 minutes left on the clock. In the end, the Rams were able to score a touchdown late, which gave themselves a 23-20 lead. This turned out to be the final score of the game, and now, the Rams can call themselves world champions.

It was also a massive night for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's family, as they welcomed a newborn child into the world. The story is actually quite crazy, as Samaria Jefferson was stretchered out of SoFi Stadium, just a couple of minutes before the end of the game.

Harry How/Getty Images

Jefferson was made aware of his wife's situation, and he immediately ran to the locker room and got into street clothes before heading over to the hospital. Luckily for the wide receiver, he was able to witness the birth of his child, and he got to hold them in his arms at the end of the night. Needless to say, winning a Super Bowl and having a kid is one hell of an evening.

This was certainly one of the most interesting storylines of the night, and we congratulate the Jefferson family on their new child.