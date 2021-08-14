Van Buren Records Shares "CASH RULES" Posse Cut

Just months after delivering on their critically-received Bad For Press debut album, Van Buren Records has returned to drop off their newest "CASH RULES" track, a hard-hitting posse cut that finds the band of rappers sparring over the AzizTheShake-produced backdrop.

It's a menacing output that, once again, finds Van Buren putting all ears on high alert. A nod to VB's consistent trajectory, new priorities are made clear as Luke Bar$ opens affirmatively: “Labels wanna sign me, better bring that Brinks trunk/Or my dawgs shooting like Andrei Kirilenko."

Bar$ is joined on the track by Saint Lyor, Jiles, FELIX! (fka Lord Felix), Andrew Regis, and Meech BOLD in a thrilling exercise that finds all six emcees in a relay race that firmly places the larger collective of 12 on the map.

Quotable Lyrics

Money-making off an iPad

Couple business deals, we decline that

Trying to own shit on my own shit

Build up a network, on my OWN shit

And you "So Sick" like '06

At a dead end and you hopeless

-Meech BOLD