Van Buren Records & AzizTheShake Drop New EP "Black Wall Street"

Van Buren Records emerged last year as one of the most exciting hip-hop groups coming up. The 13-person collective continues to make noise out of Brockton, Massachusetts, and they've officially released their latest project BLACK WALL STREET, produced by AzizTheShake.

With members including FELIX!, Luke Bar$, SAINT LYOR, Invada, and more, Van Buren Records follows in the same lineage as groups like BROCKHAMPTON, giving each rapper a chance to shine as they bring a different energy to every song. BLACK WALL STREET is the perfect example of that, with hard-hitting alternative bars coming from each of the thirteen men involved, and Aziz handling production duties.

The EP features a guest appearance from Jazz Cartier on "CULT."

With upcoming shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Boston, Van Buren Records will surely be getting the crowd moving with their latest music. Listen to BLACK WALL STREET below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. JUMP STREET (with Jiles, Luke Bar$, Invada, & FELIX!)

2. CASH RULES (with Luke Bar$, SAINT LYOR, FELIX!, Jiles, Regis, & Meech)

3. CULT (with SAINT LYOR, Luke Bar$, Luke Bar$, Invada, & FELIX!) [feat. Jazz Cartier]

4. FOXY BROWN (with SAINT LYOR, Luke Bar$, Jiles, Invada, Meech BOLD, & FELIX!)

5. FINGERPRINTS (with Jiles, Luke Bar$, Meech BOLD, & FELIX!)