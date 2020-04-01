Valee's "Jaywalking" In Style On His Latest Release

Valee hasn't produced a single that's had the same type of commercial viability as "WOMP WOMP" or "Miami" but that's not to say that he hasn't been putting in work. The rapper's continued to flood the game with new music such as "Uninvited" with Calboy, and the numerous loosies that he's released on YouTube. Today, he returned with a brand new cut with one of his most trusted collaborators, ChaseTheMoney. The two have reunited for their new collab, "Jaywalking." Though it's one of the pettier infractions you'd expect anyone to face repercussions over, Valee keeps it criminally fresh.

The song runs for less than a minute long but he did accompany the song with an animated visual from Lonewolf. Check both the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Turn my price on

So I could see who's crossin' me

N***a, y'all the ones jaywalking

Jordan 12s on my feet in size 9

N***a, that's how I'm jaywalking