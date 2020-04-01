mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Valee's "Jaywalking" In Style On His Latest Release

Aron A.
April 01, 2020 16:59
Valee is back with new heat with his latest record, "Jaywalking."


Valee hasn't produced a single that's had the same type of commercial viability as "WOMP WOMP" or "Miami" but that's not to say that he hasn't been putting in work. The rapper's continued to flood the game with new music such as "Uninvited" with Calboy, and the numerous loosies that he's released on YouTube. Today, he returned with a brand new cut with one of his most trusted collaborators, ChaseTheMoney. The two have reunited for their new collab, "Jaywalking." Though it's one of the pettier infractions you'd expect anyone to face repercussions over, Valee keeps it criminally fresh.

The song runs for less than a minute long but he did accompany the song with an animated visual from Lonewolf. Check both the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics
Turn my price on
So I could see who's crossin' me
N***a, y'all the ones jaywalking
Jordan 12s on my feet in size 9
N***a, that's how I'm jaywalking

