Valee Returns ChaseTheMoney Produced "Bling Bling"

Sometimes, a formula can lead to a successful run -- especially if it speaks to the people. For Valee, who captured attention by pairing a laid-back whispery flow over minimalist 808-driven production, the jury is still out. While it does make for easy listening, it's hard to feel truly captivated by a new Valee loosie -- that's not to say he's doing anything wrong, but his unwillingness to push himself has kept him relatively stagnant. Perhaps that's what he wants. Either way, we've got another addition to his catalog with "Bling Bling," produced by his longtime collaborator ChaseTheMoney.

Off the top, Valee sets the tone with some strained falsetto, painting the picture of a man bearing his soul. "I want you but it's looking like you're starting to doubt me," he laments. "I looked through all the nooks and crannies trying to find what you need." As his verse progresses, Valee keeps the same lethargic energy, firing off his threats and flexes with little urgency. For those who enjoy what he's been selling thus far, you'll likely find the same enjoyment here. Check out "Bling Bling," a spiritual homage to the Cash Money era, and weigh in below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I want you but it's looking like you're starting to doubt me

I looked through all the nooks and crannies trying to find what you need

