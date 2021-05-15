mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Valee Links Up With MVW For Classic Musical-Inspired "Still Do"

Alexander Cole
May 15, 2021 14:22
Image via MVW

Still Do
MVW Feat. Valee
Produced by Lex Luger

Classical composer Michael Vincent Waller is entering the world of hip-hop with a new EP called "Classic$."


Classical composer Michael Vincent Waller is looking to embrace the sounds of hip-hop and soon, he will be dropping a project called Classic$ which will feature a plethora of hip-hop-inspired songs with a classic twist. He has already dropped a lead single called "Survey Says" and on Friday, he teamed up with Valee and producer Lex Luger for a new song dubbed "Still Do."

“My core intention on Classic$ is to get classical music into hip-hop without dissolving either. It’s about allowing the production and samples to breathe organically," Waller said according to Hype Magazine. "We’re not simply trying to add orchestral heavy strings. Instead, we’re relying on dark and episodic chamberal moments, which fit naturally. I hope people are like, ‘I didn’t know classical music could be so funky. I can’t believe trap is so sensuous and beautiful.’”

The song starts out with some nice piano lines and strings, before transitioning into some trap-inspired production that sees Valee offering up his signature flows and sound. Overall, this track makes for a unique blend of styles and it will be interesting to see how Waller continues this progression on his upcoming EP.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just spent two racks, Gucci flip-flopp-ing me
In a week, I spend twenty Gs
Bitch unique, I feed her Vegemites
All dat ice, we puttin' dat ice with tea

