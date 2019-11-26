Valee Exudes Late Night Swagger On "Jay Leno"

Good Job, we've found him once again. Though he initially made a notable splash upon his emergence in 2018, Valee has opted to spend his time lurking in the wings. His release rate, once moderately active, has fallen to a near-crawl. As such, it's been hard to gauge his current momentum, though his die-hard fans have been ardent in their support for his cause. Luckily, their loyalty has been officially rewarded with a new single, albeit a relatively brief one. Enter "Jay Leno," which arrives along with a Toinne-directed visual clip.

Once again taking to a sinister minimalist banger, Valee whips up a whirlwind and endearingly monotone flow; how he manages to kick up urgency while barely raising his voice above a whisper remains a genuine mystery. Lyrically, Valee opts to rattle off his favorite flexes, from his baddies on call to his high-fashion laden wardrobe. At this stage, it's more of a warm-up than anything truly substantiative, but we'll take what we can get. Here's hoping Valee emerges in full for a studio album in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

It's cash in my pocket, no lint though

I'm rockin' Balenci, no insoles

I came up ten thousand on Baccarat

I'm in that bitch stomach like glucose

I'm sippin' Hi-Tech with no lactose