Valee Drops Off His Latest Single "Rice"

Aron A.
September 01, 2020 20:47
Valee delivers his latest offering, "Rice."


Valee isn't an artist that necessarily fits a certain mold. He's paved his own path with his unique, laid-back, nonchalant delivery, and often outrageous, conversational bars. Even when they don't really makes sense, he has this ability to kind of just making anything sound dope. Such is the case with his latest song, "Rice." The rapper's latest offering was produced by KILTKARTER who cooks up a spacey, psychedelic beat for Valee.

Though backed by G.O.O.D Music, Valee's been dishing out loose singles and DIY-type videos as fans have anticipated his formal debut album. There have been a few moments where it appeared that it would arrive but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. We'll keep you posted if there's any updates on that but in the meantime, press play on Valee's latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics
In them Pradas, you look nice
On you white on rice
I just made some rice 
I just escaped the blue & white

