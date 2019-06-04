Valee & Vic Mensa Float Over "Sleep Number"

Several months and one red Chihuahua later, Valee has reared his reclusive head in the game. Today, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper has come through with a surprise release, dropping off the Runnin' Rich EP, a brief holdover until the full-length studio album eventually surfaces. In truth, the project is too young to assess a highlight, but when Chase The Money is involved, the gravitational pull is undeniable. The rising producer does fine work in blessing Valee with something tailor-made for his delivery, complimenting the drowzy bars with "Sleep Number's" airy, limbo-esque production.

Though Valee's music is an acquired taste to be sure, many have grown fond of his Yachty-style delivery, stringing together quick bars with the urgency of a sloth on edibles. The vibe is certainly effective, and Valee has come this far without wavering from his foundational elements. Throw in a melodic verse from Vic Mensa, the polar opposite where stylistic versatility is concerned, and "Sleep Number" makes for an intriguing closing track on this Tuesday surprise.

Quotable Lyrics

Run up the cheque don't jump over hurdles, thought you knew that

My bitch barely flat, she don't need a girdle, how you do that? Because her stomach is flat!