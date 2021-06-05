Valee & KiltKarter Unite On "Kilt Valee"

Valee is one of Chicago's most respected emcees. His critically acclaimed mixtape 1988 earned the rapper a deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music label. His first official commercial project GOOD Job, You Found Me arrived in 2018 and was entirely executively produced by Ye himself. He followed up those releases with a surprise release in 2019 Runnin' Rich.

The project included guest appearances from fellow Chicago rappers like G Herbo, King Louie, and Vic Mensa, a true testament to his talent. For his latest offering, he connects with Chicago producer KiltKarter the 12-track joint tape KiltValee. The duo relies on just each other through the course of the project, forgoing featuring any additional emcees for a guest apperance. Album standouts include the melodic cut "Rice" as well as "Sim Simma" and "Dan Glo."

"KiltValee” out now! Entire project prod by me and a feat on track 9," said the relatively underground producer on social media. "KILTVALEE Me n my brudda," added the rapper on Twitter.

Tracklist

1. Appletree

2. Eyekno

3. Rice

4. Dan Glo

5. Why Not

6. Online

7. Fresh

8. Sim Simma

9. Bottom of the Map

10. Macy Gray

11. Tom Ford

12. Trust n Believe (its a freestlye)