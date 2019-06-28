Valee & G Herbo Connect On "Above Average"

Originally leaked a few weeks ago, Valee’s surprise EP Runnin' Rich has officially been given the proper roll out as it was just made available on iTunes & Spotify today. The 7-song EP features guest appearances from King Louie, Vic Mensa, and G Herbo, the latter of which we previously heard on the song “Sleep Number.”

Today, we’ve decided to highlight another record for y’all, and that being the G Herbo-assisted record “Above Average.” Take a listen to the TyMadeIt-produced collab and let us know what you think.

Runnin Rich available now on iTunes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck 'round with Valee

Make me wanna go cop that Yves St. Laurent (Uh)

Two hundred bucks I at least make a month (Uh)

Feds get to rollin', let me face the blunt

- G Herbo