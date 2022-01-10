Valee & ChaseTheMoney Are Back At It On "Trident"

Between 2015 and 2017, Valee set Chicago ablaze through his monotone delivery and dry humor in his music. However, the tides changed once he linked up with Kanye West. The rapper signed with G.O.O.D Music after Pusha T discovered him and went on to release GOOD Job, You Found Me, but we haven't heard much work from him coming out of the Kanye-led campaign ever since.

That's not to say he hasn't been working, either. Just before the holidays, he and ChaseTheMoney reunited for their new project, Gimme Five Im High featuring Lil Stl, King Louie, and more. Now, he's returned with another new cut alongside ChaseTheMoney titled, "Trident." Bringing his signature flow to ChaseTheMoney's hallucinatory production, they prove that they're coming into 2022 on a high note.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

A thousand to fly in

Look like the one off Aladdin

N***as talk jazz in a Jag

But that won't be nothing that I'm in