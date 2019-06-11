Vado Keeps The Streets On Lock On "Crime Square"

Vado had a hell of a run in 2018. He consistently blessed the streets with music including several collaborations Dave East throughout 2018. Although a collaborative project between him and Dave East was rumored to be in the works, there hasn't been any recent updates on that. Now, he's back with his second project of the year titled, Crime Square.

Laced up with six songs, Vado came through with his latest project, Crime Square. The project arrives just a few months after he released V-Day 3 which included features from Dave East and DreamDoll. Crime Square features Smoke DZA and Al Doe. DZA appears twice on the project including on the Al Doe collab.

Peep Vado's latest project, Crime Square below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from the rapper.