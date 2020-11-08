Vado, Jim Jones & Dave East Go Drill On "Checkmate"

Regardless of how many elder statesmen there are in the rap game, it's the youth that will always dictate the future of the culture. Though traditional boom-bap raps still exist and are thriving in the case of the Griselda Camp, the East Coast's latest sound take note from what Chief Keef and Chicago rappers started in the early 2010s.

Brooklyn drill has evidently had a widespread influence in the past year and now, a few OGs are tackling the production in their own way. Vado came through with his latest single, "Checkmate" ft Dave East and Jim Jones. The three rappers tackle exhilarating drill production while maintaining their penchant for East Coast lyricism.

It's an interesting approach to one of the hottest sounds out right now. Peep Vado's latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

I see that money, got me so ready

Got me Dream Chasing like I'm Omelly

We playin' chess, not checkers

If it's stretched, get it measured

