Vado Enlists Dre & Dave East On "Blessings"

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 17:13
Blessings
Vado Feat. Dre & Dave East

Vado slides through with his latest track, "Blessings" ft. Dre and Dave East.


Vado has been steadily killing everything he's been touching. Though many have known him for his connection to Dipset, he's distanced himself from the Harlem crew and established himself in his own right. In the past three years, specifically, he's flooded the streets of new music with back-to-back releases.

This week, he returned with a brand new banger alongside Dave East and Dre on "Blessings." With soulful production backing them, Vado reflects on life, death, and the luxurious life that comes with a dangerous lifestyle. Vado holds down the first verse before Dre comes through on the second. It's not often we hear Dre drop bars but it's always welcomed when he does. Dave East slides through to close things up with yet another fire verse.

Quotable Lyrics
The pistols came from Russia
The dope came from Portugal
Can't be trustin' every deal they offer you
N***a, I've been fire from the door
Came back from Dubai, bought a Tiger instead of dog
N***as honestly not your dawg

