Vado Enlists Dre & Dave East On "Blessings"

Vado has been steadily killing everything he's been touching. Though many have known him for his connection to Dipset, he's distanced himself from the Harlem crew and established himself in his own right. In the past three years, specifically, he's flooded the streets of new music with back-to-back releases.

This week, he returned with a brand new banger alongside Dave East and Dre on "Blessings." With soulful production backing them, Vado reflects on life, death, and the luxurious life that comes with a dangerous lifestyle. Vado holds down the first verse before Dre comes through on the second. It's not often we hear Dre drop bars but it's always welcomed when he does. Dave East slides through to close things up with yet another fire verse.

Quotable Lyrics

The pistols came from Russia

The dope came from Portugal

Can't be trustin' every deal they offer you

N***a, I've been fire from the door

Came back from Dubai, bought a Tiger instead of dog

N***as honestly not your dawg