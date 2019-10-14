Vado Debuts "Long Run Vol. 1" Project

Vado has popped out with a new full-length offering, recruiting names like Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, Benny The Butcher, AZ, Dave East and Rich Ice for a stacked representation fo the homefront.

On Long Run, Vol. 1, the Harlem native gifts fans with a total of 10 tracks to kick off his newest series. Well-versed in the art of crafting street narratives, Vado is an effective extension of Vado's proven skill, further making a case for Vado as one of the more underrated emcees of his time.

Get into Long Run, Vol. 1 below and sound off with your thoughts.