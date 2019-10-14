mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vado Debuts "Long Run Vol. 1" Project

Milca P.
October 13, 2019 20:24
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Long Run Vol. 1
Vado

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Vado drops off a new album.


Vado has popped out with a new full-length offering, recruiting names like Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, Benny The Butcher, AZ, Dave East and Rich Ice for a stacked representation fo the homefront.

On Long Run, Vol. 1, the Harlem native gifts fans with a total of 10 tracks to kick off his newest series. Well-versed in the art of crafting street narratives, Vado is an effective extension of Vado's proven skill, further making a case for Vado as one of the more underrated emcees of his time.

Get into Long Run, Vol. 1 below and sound off with your thoughts.

Vado Mixtapes new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Vado Debuts "Long Run Vol. 1" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject