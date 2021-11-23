mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

V9 Shares New Project "Murk With A Mouth"

Aron A.
November 22, 2021 19:37
Murk With A Mouth
V9 & V9

V9 taps Ghetts, Unknown T, and more for his latest project.


The sounds of the UK drill scene have already made rounds internationally but the homegrown talent coming out of London continues to propel their culture forward. V9 has remained a pivotal figure in the scene. His consistency has helped develop a strong, loyal following while his ear for production and descriptive bars have brought the world to his stomping grounds of Homerton.

This weekend, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Murk With A Mouth. From the second the beat drops on the project's intro, V9 is already serving menacing ab-libs over haunting drill production. He dives deeper into the street life throughout the 15-song project which includes appearances from Ghetts, Unknown T, ZNZE, Jimmy, Mazzaa and Billy Billions.

Check out V9's new project below. 

