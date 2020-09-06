V Scripts Dodges Sheep On New Project "Wolves And Lions"

Los Angeles-based rapper V Scripts has made his triumphant return with his latest project, Wolves & Lions. The rapper's latest project is stacked with 14 tracks in total as he flexes his lyrical prowess and slick wordplay with guest appearances from Chaos The Gift, Weava, and Zo Morese. DVNK SINATRV handles DJ duties while the mighty RZA narrates the path of wolves and lions.

V Scripts delivers a healthy balance of celebratory bangers, thought-provoking socially conscious moments, and introspective bars. "The concept of Wolves and Lions is the mindstate of two superior predators," he said of the project. "Both Lions and Wolves move in packs that have functions for different members. These functions enable the pack to be both deadly and protective."

The album includes the previously released single, "Malcolm Luther X" that he shared a video for in the wake of the protests across the country earlier this year.