V Scripts Captures The Spirit Of A Revolution On "Malcolm Luther X"

July 26, 2020 17:03
Malcolm Luther X
V Scripts delivers a powerful new single with "Malcolm Luther X."


The protests that erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder haven't died down. As Lebron James mentioned, Black Lives Matter isn't a movement -- it's a lifestyle. Artists like Tee Grizzley and Lil Baby have released socially-charged records reflecting the current state of America, though they aren't the only ones. Los Angeles-based rapper V Scripts came through with a new record that speaks to the protests. "Malcolm Luther X" is a tribute to the countless amount of Black Americans who've lost their lives at the hands of the police. Scripts delivers moments of grief throughout the track before providing a sense of hope and resilience to everyone on the frontlines of the protest.

Invoking the spirit legendary political activists, from Huey P. Newton to Marcus Garvey, V Scripts delivers an anthem to soundtrack the fight for equality and justice.

Quotable Lyrics
I’m Huey and X
Coming for your neck
And I say this will all disrespect
Don’t forget I’ma smash, fight, battle
Through the gas, fire, gravel
Because no lives matter
Until black lives matter, ya heard

