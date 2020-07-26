V Scripts Captures The Spirit Of A Revolution On "Malcolm Luther X"

The protests that erupted across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder haven't died down. As Lebron James mentioned, Black Lives Matter isn't a movement -- it's a lifestyle. Artists like Tee Grizzley and Lil Baby have released socially-charged records reflecting the current state of America, though they aren't the only ones. Los Angeles-based rapper V Scripts came through with a new record that speaks to the protests. "Malcolm Luther X" is a tribute to the countless amount of Black Americans who've lost their lives at the hands of the police. Scripts delivers moments of grief throughout the track before providing a sense of hope and resilience to everyone on the frontlines of the protest.

Invoking the spirit legendary political activists, from Huey P. Newton to Marcus Garvey, V Scripts delivers an anthem to soundtrack the fight for equality and justice.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m Huey and X

Coming for your neck

And I say this will all disrespect

Don’t forget I’ma smash, fight, battle

Through the gas, fire, gravel

Because no lives matter

Until black lives matter, ya heard

