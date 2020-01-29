V Don Preps "Black Mass" LP With "Since 16" Single Featuring 38 Spesh & ElCamino

As V Don continues to get Hip-Hop heads amped for his upcoming album Black Mass, set to hit streaming services officially next week, the burgeoning producer decided to bless us all with a new single alongside ElCamino and 38 Spesh to hold us over until the full project drops.

As you can see from the tracklist he posted earlier this month on Instagram (seen above), Black Mass is loaded with tons of rap's current heavy hitters, including Smoke DZA, Dave East, Willie The Kid and past collaborator Da$H amongst others. With "Since 16," the slow-burning banger sees Spesh & Camino both delivering impressive bars over an instrumental that's extremely chill and fits both guy's flows to perfection. This track marks the second official single off Black Mass, with the first being the LP's title track featuring Rochester-bred rapper Eto. Overall, if everything on this album sounds even a fraction as fresh as "Since 16," we may need V Don to drop projects regularly and maybe even a full beat tape.

Take a listen to "Since 16" by V Don featuring 38 Spesh & ElCamino above, and look out for Black Mass to drop on February 7 on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

To the hustlers, I understand them

This the anthem

For those that took trips with work and gave their man some

We sold crack til the vans come

I learned you can't eat fruit from trees until you plant some

So I sold drugs, and some

I told myself Imma change my life soon as the chance come

Grandma, look at your grandson

Now I can speak about businesses fluently 'cause I ran some