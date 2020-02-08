V Don Drops "Black Mass" LP Featuring Smoke DZA, Dave East & More

After dropping a handful of new singles over the past few weeks, including "Since 16" last week and then "Get Back" just a few days ago, rising producer V Don has officially dropped his highly-anticipated album titled Black Mass. If you needed some fresh, bass-heavy bangers delivered from a mix of the most talented rappers currently killing it on the underground, this is definitely the tape you should be knocking this weekend.

Each emcee gets a moment to shine on their respective songs, which includes appearances from the likes of Smoke DZA, Dave East, Sauce Heist, ElCamino, Da$h, 38 Spesh, Willie The Kid and Eto on the album's titled track amongst other features. In short, Black Mass strays away from the trap sound for a quick minute to revisit the classic New York-centric boom bap era. The final results are impressive to say the least.

Listen to Black Mass by V Don right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

1. Judas (feat. Adonis)

2. Forefathers (feat. Dark Lo)

3. Engraved (feat. Rigz)

4. Boomerang (feat. Smoke DZA)

5. Black Mass (feat. Eto)

6. Asolos (feat. Sauce Heist)

7. Get Back (feat. Dave East)

8. Weather of March (feat. D Polo)

9. Since 16 (feat. ElCamino & 38 Spesh)

10. Whitey Bulger (feat. Da$h)

11. Baked Alaska (feat. Willie The Kid)

12. Borrowed Time (feat. Kadeem)