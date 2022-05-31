The investigation into what occurred in Uvalde, Texas continues to take unexpected turns. Salvador Ramos, 18, took the lives of 21 people—19 students and 2 teachers—at Robb Elementary School before being shot and killed by authorities. While the tragedy itself gained international attention, the Uvalde Police Department's response set off a chain of subsequent investigations into if they handled the scene properly.

There have been allegations that over three dozen officers were outside of the school during the shooting, which reportedly lasted over an hour, who refused to enter the building. Parents were said to have fought police as they attempted to breach the school, with at least one mother reported as being handcuffed due to her defiance.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, would come forward to confirm the news during a press conference last week, adding that it was "the wrong decision" not to immediately act. Now, Fox 11 News Los Angeles reports that following the news that the U.S. Department of Justice was looking into the case, the Uvalde Police Department has ceased cooperating with the state Department of Safety. The outlet added that "Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, has not responded to Texas Rangers in two days."

A spokesperson for the Department of Safety said:

"The Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde CISD Police have been cooperating with investigators," the statement said. "The chief of the Uvalde CISD Police provided an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a followup interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days ago."

Arredondo has reportedly claimed that he was under the belief that the "active shooter" notice was changed to "barricaded subject," so he believed they had time. He has also taken criticisms for the changing timelines that were reported by police following backlash.

[via]