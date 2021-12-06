While people all over the country gathered to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in November, this past weekend saw The Proud Boys of Utah come together to celebrate their so-called hero.

As reported by Complex, the event was held in Salt Lake City’s Washington Square Park from 12 to 2 PM. A Facebook flyer seemingly encourages patrons to arrive to the rally armed, but it remains unclear how many weapons, if any, were on the premises.



The “Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation Rally” was sponsored by Stand Up For Your Constitutional Rights and a handful of other right-wing, Utah-based militia groups. “Bring banners, 2A flags, and freedom flags” to celebrate “your right to defend your cities,” a flyer encouraged those looking to attend. Those who stopped by were reportedly served hot chocolate and desserts.

Rittenhouse, who brought an AR-15 rifle to a Black Lives Matter event in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August, was charged and later acquitted after being tried for fatally shooting two people and injuring a third. Lawyers argued that the 18-year-old opened fire in self defense, and a jury ultimately agreed with them on November 19th.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us,” President Joe Biden said after the upsetting news broke.

“I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

See photos from the Utah Proud Boys rally below.

