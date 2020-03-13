Utah Jazz All Star center Rudy Gobert isn't the most popular guy in the NBA right now, and he has some work to do if he hopes to get back in the good graces of his own teammates. Gobert, who had carelessly mocked the coronavirus outbreak earlier this week, became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday night, leading to a league-wide shutdown.

While the suspension of the NBA season is in the best interest of everyone, Gobert's teammates are still extremely frustrated with him for (unintentionally) passing along the infection to Donovan Mitchell.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

During Thursday night's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained, "The Jazz are fortunate that they don't have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships." Woj adds, "There's a lot of frustration with Gobert."

Gobert, 27, made light of the pandemic following Monday's shoot around when he jokingly touched every microphone on the podium. Furthermore, Jazz players privately said that "Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Donovan Mitchell took to instagram to provide an update on his status after testing positive for COVID-19, which included the following message that was surely directed at Gobert, "hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being."

Click here to check out Gobert's public apology.

Chris Gardner/Getty Images