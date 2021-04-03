Although Nike is suing the company behind Lil Nas X's "satan shoes," the company has no problem ripping and repurposing other company's work for their own gain. The sneaker and sports apparel giant created a colorway inspired by the USPS shipping products, and the mail service isn't too happy about it.

The new Air Force 1 Experimental doesn't have the USPS logo, but it obviously rips the styling and colors to give the shoe its exclusive look. The USPS released a statement addressing Nike's Air Force 1 Experimental, claiming that they are willing to "take whatever actions it deems necessary to protect its valuable IP rights.”

The statement states, "The Postal Service, which receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, protects its intellectual property. Officially licensed products sold in the marketplace expand the affinity for the Postal Service brand and provide incremental revenue through royalties that directly support it. Sales of unauthorized and unlicensed products deny support to the hardworking women and men of the Postal Service."

Because the USPS is essentially a government entity, Nike may find a hard time winning a legal battle against them. Then again, Nike has enough money to make it an interesting fight.