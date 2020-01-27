Those tuning in last night to the 2020 GRAMMYs may have been surprised to see Usher giving a grand tribute to music icon Prince, but unfortunately praise for his performance wasn't exactly universal. However, before we get into public opinions, check it out in its entirety below, featuring longtime Prince collaborator Sheila E. and a show-stealing pole performance by FKA Twigs:

According to The New York Post, who also bombed on Usher's Prince tribute, the whole thing went down as a way to promote an upcoming GRAMMYs tribute concert to Prince set to be taped tomorrow (January 28) and air on CBS later in the year. Comparing it to "a Vegas showman," the views by NY Post were surprisingly echoed by a lot of fans online, some suggesting other people in place of the Confessions hitmaker (i.e. Miguel, Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe), others upset Twigs was demoted to a pole dancer and some just simply trashing Usher's vocals and audacity altogether.

See some of the most harsh things people said about Usher's tribute performance to Prince at the 2020 GRAMMYs below, and let us know what you thought of the whole thing. Read 'em and weep: