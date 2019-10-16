It was only last week that Usher was spotted receiving a kiss from an unknown woman that had him smiling ear to ear. The photo was snapped at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and was captured by photographer Jennifer Johnson. "Cause she's such a good kisser! 💋Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!" she wrote alongside the image on Instagram.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now just a few days later, The Blast has reported a confirmation on who the mystery woman is and she's none other than the director of A&R at Epic Records, Jenn Goicoechea.

We can't say for sure how long the duo has been hanging out but the one photo speaks volumes for the vibe the "My Boo" singer has with Jenn. Usher became a single man just last year when he and his ex-wife Grace Miguel finalized their divorce. "After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives," they wrote in a statement.