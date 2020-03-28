One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11 which was released all the way back in 1996. Since then, there have been a ton of dope colorways and samples. Numerous celebrities have gotten their very own Air Jordan 11 PEs over the years, including none other than Usher. Yes, that's right, Usher got his very own Air Jordan 11 back in 2014 when he performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Thanks to @solesupreme on Instagram, we now have some detailed images of one of the samples. As you can see, the shoe has a glossy gold upper while the midsole is white and the outsole has a dirty gum bottom. On the inside of the tongue, Usher's name is written in gold. There are even some starts on the front portion of the tongue.

Overall, this is a gorgeous sample that unfortunately, will never see the light of day from a retail perspective. Regardless, this is a dope shoe that certainly has a place amongst some of the best PEs we've seen.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not you would cop the colorway without all of the Usher references.