As Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea prepare for the arrival of their second child together, a new memoir from Tameka Foster Raymond is on the way. The fashion stylist has a long list of celebrity clients including Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, and Lauryn Hill, but the anticipation of her autobiography creates a buzz about how much of her relationship with the Grammy-winning singer will make the cut.

Usher and Tameka were wed from 2007 to 2009 and share two sons together, and later, the pair made headlines over their bitter custody battle. They both testified against one another in court as they relayed scathing accusations, and following their acrimonious split, they've clearly moved on. Now, they are happily co-parenting as the blended family expands.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

According to reports, Tameka's memoir Here I Stand... in a Beautiful State arrives on Tuesday (July 27), and inside, she's set to share stories about her personal relationships with the rich and famous as well as bringing clarity to the rumors about her relationship with Usher that have plagued her for over a decade.

"After several years of contemplating writing about her life, she decided to write a book after having a conversation with three women on a beach in Bali," a press release reads, according to AceShowbiz. "As they spoke, they learned who Raymond's ex-husband was and they were insistent there was no way she could be who she said she was because his wife had died."

"They were referring to her near-death experience in Brazil, which has been grossly misreported in the media," it continues. "After that hilarious and memorable conversation on the beach, Raymond knew she had to write a book. It was time to clear up all the rumors and outright lies about her fashion career, her marriage, and her parenting."

In 2012, Tameka suffered a devastating loss when her 11-year-old son Kile Glover tragically passed away following a jetski accident on Lake Lanier in Georgia. She reportedly added that the memoir isn't just about her split from her superstar ex-husband and the loss of her son, but "readers are going to laugh," as well.

The title of Tameka's book is also a nod to her ex as Usher's fifth studio album released in 2008 during their marriage was titled Here I Stand. Check out a trailer for Tameka Foster's memoir below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð£ðªð¶ð®ð´ðª (@tamekafoster)

[via]