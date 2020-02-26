Jermaine Dupri's debunked speculation that Usher's "Confessions Part III" addresses his STD scandal. After the singer debuted the unreleased single at a recent performance, many believed the lyrics he sang spoke on the recent string of lawsuits he faced where several accusers claimed he gave them STDs. Jermaine Dupri hit Twitter where he cleared the air claiming Usher was speaking from a woman's perspective.

"I see y’all trippin... CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective," he wrote on Twitter. "The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???"

The lyrics that Usher was heard singing at Live From The Cricket Lounge were misunderstood, according to Dupri, but can you blame

Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? / You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life / And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it.

Well, looks like the supposed sickness was a child.