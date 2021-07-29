Live Nation, Snoop Dog, and Bobby Dee's Lovers & Friends Festival has officially been confirmed to make its long-awaited debut in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

According to Complex, Lovers & Friends was first announced last February with a lineup that boasted Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie, and drama around the validity of the line-up plagued the fledgling festival before it was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival has announced that it will be led by Usher, TLC, and Ms. Lauryn Hill when it finally takes place next year.

As seen above, several other R&B and Hip-Hop legends — including Ciara, Nelly, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Ne-Yo, Brandy, Monica, Trey Songz, Lil Kim, The-Dream, Fabolous, Timbaland, T-Pain, and Eve, among countless others — will be performing at the inaugural throwback music festival.

Prices range from $175 for general admission tickets to $10,000 for VIP cabana tickets, and for those looking for full-fledged travel packages, those range from $659 for standard packages to $859 for luxury VIP ones. Like many other music festivals, Lovers & Friends Festival gives fans the opportunity to secure their tickets now and pay over time, so if you're interested in attending the festival in Las Vegas next year, you can go ahead and cop your tickets for $19.99 down.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. PST on Monday, August 2.

