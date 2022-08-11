Usher, SZA, and many more artists have been announced as part of the lineup for Global Citizen Festival 2022, which is set to kick off, next month. Global Citizen will be splitting the festival between New York City and Accra.

"I’ll be performing at the #GlobalCitizenFestival in Accra's Black Star Square alongside activists & world leaders to empower women & girls, protect the planet, & create change on Sept. 24," Usher wrote in an announcement on Twitter, Thursday.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Joining Usher in Accra will be SZA, Tems, Stormzy, H.E.R., Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, while in New York Metallica, Rosalía, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, and Måneskin will all be performing live.

"We’re honored to announce we’ll be part of this year’s #GlobalCitizenFestival in NYC’s Central Park as we close out the show on Saturday, September 24th," Metalica wrote on Twitter, Thursday. "We’ll be joining @GlblCtzn in celebrating 10 years of impact, so take action NOW to help the fight to #EndExtremePoverty."

In an announcement on Global Citizen's website, the organization states that they're calling on world leaders to invest "$600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help farmers in Africa respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts — all to End Extreme Poverty NOW."

Global Citizen Festival is scheduled for September 24 and will be broadcast live on a number of platforms including ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, YouTube, Twitter, TimesLive, and more

[Via]