Usher Struggles With Commitment On "Bad Habits"

Months after delivering his emotional single "I Cry,"Usher has returned with another offering titled "Bad Habits." Over the past year, the music icon has teased fans with the possibility of a new album, and with a Las Vegas residency on the horizon, Usher has promised that more music is on the way. At the stroke of midnight on Thursday (September 10), Usher shared his new single along with a music video, and the track spins a tale of a man who admits that he's bad at locking down love.

People who jump into relationships but find it hard to stay committed will find "Bad Habits" relatable. The music video reminds the public that Usher is a formidable force on the dance floor as the singer shows his fancy footwork that has caused his performances to rise above many of his fellow artists throughout his career. Check out "Bad Habits" by Usher and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Every time I think that I found the one

I turn around and then another one come

On God, I be tryin' baby

At least you know the truth, I ain't lyin' baby

Every time I see my new girl, it's the best

Then I get anothÐµr text from my ex

On God, it's like clockwork

ShÐµ come through, I take her down and buy a new purse