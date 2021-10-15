There are plenty of celebrations go around for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea these days. Earlier this week, the pair revealed that they had recently welcomed their son, Baby Sire, into the world with touching tributes to their newborn. It was in September 2020 when they announced the birth of their daughter, Sovereign Bo, and their two babies are the latest additions to their growing family that includes Usher's other two sons that he shares with ex-wife Tameka Raymond.

Aside from the pitter-patter of little feet, Thursday (October 14) marked Usher's 43rd birthday. Jenn made sure to pen a lengthy post to her beau in an effort to make the Grammy-winning singer feel extra special.

"Babyyyy Daddyyyyy!!! Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication," she wrote. "I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family. You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday! Don’t nobody have heart like you... You The Goat, The King ... The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday!"

"Side bar : We do everything everything in 2’s and Back 2 Back… Look out." Goicoechea's post came one day after Usher sent her birthday wishes, as well. Check it out below.