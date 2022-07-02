Usher is one of the most prominent voices in the world of R&B. Born in Dallas, Texas, the now 43-year-old has created some legendary tracks throughout his career and continues to drop music here and there for his plethora of fans. While there's no doubting that he has had an impact on the music industry, Usher Raymond doesn't mind giving himself his own flowers.

Rolling Stone, a monthly magazine publication centered around music and pop culture, caught his rage yesterday (July 1). The outlet released their ranked list of the 100 best debut albums of all time. In an IG post, they uploaded a collage of artists like Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Billy Eilish, and captioned it, "An ode to artists who nailed it Day One."

Hours after it was posted, the "My Boo" artists hurried to the comments and wrote, "Confessions ain't there?" It didn't take long before began replying to him, bringing it to his attention that the list is composed of "debut" albums-- Confessions was his fourth project, released in 2004. Usher's first album was titled Usher and came out a whopping 10 years before the one he mentioned.

As of now, Usher has yet to issue a response for his mistake, but it's clear that he thinks highly of that studio album. The project consisted of 21 songs and included some of his greatest hits like "Yeah!," "Burn," "Bad Girl," and more.

In fact, he's so fond of it, that he performed some of the tracks on NPR's Tiny Desk segment in an effort to "represent the past, present, and future of Black music."