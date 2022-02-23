Birthing mothers often want to create a certain atmosphere during delivery. Some deck out their rooms in flowers or have certain items that give them maximum relaxation, but many times, special attention is given to the music selection. Usher knows all about this as a father of four children. He shares two sons with ex-wife Tamika Foster and within the last few years, he's welcomed a son and daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

Back in September, Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their baby boy, Sire Castrello Raymond, into the world, and in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the singer spoke about how 50 Cent was indirectly a part of the celebration.

According to Usher, Fif's megahit "In Da Club" was playing as Goicoechea gave birth to Sire, along with James Brown and many other of the couple's favorite artists.

"The first time, I was in charge of music but I did a terrible job," Usher explains. "But the second time, I came fully equipped. I had my Mophie. I had speakers. I had backup batteries. I had a whole playlist that I had worked on for about two weeks. It was crazy. It was great."

Back in October, Usher shared a video of Sire's birth where he and the doctors were seen dancing to music before welcoming the newborn. The happy couple was more than enthused with the arrival. Check out the clip below as well as Usher's visit with Ellen DeGeneres.

