Just a few weeks after Forest Whitaker was in the headlines regarding his interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club that had C Tha God ask some unnecessary questions regarding Forest's lazy eye, the 58-year-old actor is now back again in light of his upcoming movie, Burden. The flick was a winner at the Sundance Music Festival and follows a pastor in South Carolina, Reverend Kennedy (played by Forest) who tries to help an orphan who was raised in the Ku Klux Klan and wants to break free.



Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Mike Burden (played by Garrett Hedlund) is the young man who meets a single mother who urges him to change his violent ways, leading him to Reverend Kennedy. Usher also stars in the film as Clarence, though his character's role unknown.

"Every character specifically has a journey of their own, and for me, I’m always looking for pieces that have depth, meat,” Usher previously said of the film. “When you look at these characters, do you find something significant in yourself as the viewer that can help you begin that journey or either conclude that journey if you’ve already been on it? And hopefully, it sparks a lot of conversation about who we are and what we need to do to love more.”

Burden hits theatres on February 28th.